TSA: Don’t take wrapped presents on a plane, or your gun knife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -TSA is prepared for what could be record numbers of people traveling for the holidays in the next two weeks.
Ahead of that, the federal agency is remind travelers what they can and can’t take in a carry-on bag.
When it comes to wrapped presents, while not prohibited, its not advised you bring them to the airport wrapped.
TSA agents may have to unwrap all of your hard work to inspect the item.
A TSA travel tips website recommends bringing presents unwrapped, and packing wrapping paper.
They advise if you have scissors with blades that are four inches or less, you can even wrap them on your flight.
Last week 180 guns were found and confiscated in traveler’s carry-on bags and of those 162 were loaded, 67 had a round in the chamber.
One gem, a gun knife, or is it a knife gun, was found at the Richmond International Airport by TSA officers during an X-ray screening on December 10.
TSA warns any firearm brought to the security checkpoint may lead to a civil penalty of up to $13,333 or an arrest.
Knives are also prohibited and some travelers try to get cute with where they hide them.
On Dec. 8, a man going through the check point at the Appleton International Airport tried to sneak his double bladed pocket knife in his cowboy boot.
Another enlightened traveler last week thought they could get their flashlight with a knife concealed in the back, through security at the Nashville International Airport.
