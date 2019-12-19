15-year-old pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 11-year-old Cleveland boy during birthday party

By Julia Tullos | December 19, 2019 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 7:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless homicide for the shooting death of an 11-year-boy at a birthday party last month.

The teen appeared before Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Jennifer O’Malley.

The victim, Tyshaun Taylor, was attending a party in an apartment in the 1800 block of East 97th Street on Nov. 23 when he was shot.

Several friends carried his body outside to Chester Avenue and flagged down a man to call for help.

EMS transported Taylor to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Family members and friends held an emotional remembrance outside Taylor’s school, Chambers Elementary, in East Cleveland on Nov. 26.

Taylor’s funeral was on Nov. 30.

The 15-year-old suspect will remain locked up at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center until his sentencing on Jan. 7.

