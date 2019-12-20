Akron police: 53-year-old driver suffers medical emergency, dies after crashing head-on into car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crash investigators say a man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving, then striking a car and wall.
According to Akron police, officers responded to the crash scene just before 8 p.m. on Madison Avenue.
Police learned that a 53-year-old man suffered what appears to have been a cardiac episode and lost control of the vehicle before crashing head-on into a stopped car in the opposite direction.
The vehicle continued in the southbound direction out of control and eventually stopped against a retaining wall.
Paramedics took the driver to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he later died.
Police said the 79-year-old driver of the crash that was hit sustained minor injuries.
The identity of the 53-year-old man has not yet been released.
