Brother of Simone Biles released from Cuyahoga County Jail after judge reduces bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been released from jail after a Cuyahoga County judge reduced his bond.
Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged in connection with a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve.
Biles-Thomas’ bond was reduced from one million dollars to 10% of $100,000.
Biles-Thomas has to adhere to some rules while he is out on bond.
He is ordered to be on house arrest while wearing a GPS monitoring system. Biles-Thomas is also ordered to have no contact with the surviving victims of the shooting or family members of those who were killed in the shooting.
Biles-Thomas has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.
Cleveland police said Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and W. 54th Street on Dec. 31, 2018.
Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.
Biles-Thomas was indicted in August.
“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”
Simone Biles has released the below statement about her brother.
A final pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 6 before his trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 13, 2020.
