Cleveland man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy will stand trial in March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the last suspect charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy in 2017 is scheduled to start March 23, 2020.
Marvin Harris is accused of killing Abdel Bashiti on Nov. 24, 2017.
Cleveland police said Harris was with several other people driving around on Buckeye Road when they fired at least 20 rounds into a group of kids.
Bashiti was inside his family’s store and looked outside to see what was going on, when he was shot and killed.
Three other suspects, Larissa Harris, Darshawn Fields and Amier Taylor, have already pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.
19 News was in court on Sept. 9 when Taylor pleaded guilty.
Taylor was 15 at the time of the murder.
