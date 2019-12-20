Cleveland police recover van stolen from mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The local mom of five whose van was stolen just got a Christmas present of sorts.
On Thursday, she called 19 News to let us know her vehicle has been recovered. We did the original story and we were there when she went to the impound lot to retrieve her van.
Mary Hasan’s 2003 Dodge Caravan was taken on Dec. 5 from the parking lot of the Denny’s on West 150th Street. She called Cleveland Police and then she called 19 News.
“They recovered it today, the police, and I’m here at the lot trying to pay it off and get my car,” she said.
Mary was glad to get a phone call that her van had been found and taken to an impound lot.
Fortunately, for her, with some help from a worker at the impound lot, they were able to start the van and she proudly drove it away.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.