Cuyahoga County Council postpones plastic bag ban for retailers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Retailers will have more time to adjust to the plastic bag ban, now that Cuyahoga County Council has voted to push the launch date back to July 1, 2020.
This past May, the council passed legislation prohibiting retailers in Cuyahoga County from using disposable plastic bags, and paper bags that are not 100 percent recyclable.
The ban was set to take effect on Jan. 1.
Both Brooklyn and North Olmsted have pulled out of the ban, and Cleveland City Council voted to study and craft its own regulations on limiting the use of disposable bags.
Meanwhile in Columbus, the Ohio House passed legislation to block the plastic bag ban. The Ohio Senate is now deliberating on the issue.
