Driver cited after crashing into Christmas decorations in Westlake yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into holiday decorations in a Westlake front yard, but she could not crush the Christmas spirit.
The 33-year-old woman was cited for failing to control her vehicle and driving with an expired license.
Police found her at the scene of the single-car crash on Columbia Road in the morning hours of Dec. 14.
Crash investigators learned that the driver went off the roadway and crashed into a mailbox and fire hydrant. The vehicle then rolled over and struck Christmas decorations in the yard.
Westlake police said the North Olmsted woman was treated at an area hospital with minor injuries.
