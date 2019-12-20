Drivers speed through Barberton school zone with flashing light that has been out since November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Barberton, a school zone flashing light has been out since Nov. 3 and has been replaced by a sign that says to slow down during morning and afternoon hours.
19 News went to the school during the morning rush and found nobody’s paying attention to it.
We used a speed gun to prove it.
The champion speeder zipped through at 45 miles an hour. The gun caught speeders in the school zone, and while approaching it, not slowing down.
A passing driver even applauded the effort yelling, “Slow 'em down. Slow 'em down.”
Another stopped to say thank you.
Allyson Hodgkinson is the woman that shot a Facetime video exposing the problem after trying, but not getting anything done.
“It finally got to the point where I was just gonna show people what’s going on and get people involved. You reached out and we saw it. I love it and I’m so happy about that.”
We took Hodgkinson’s concerns first to the streets department.
“There’s a sign out here, ‘No public entry.’ I’m gonna have to have to ask you to leave,” a worker told us.
Next, it was on to city hall and the office of Public Service Director Michael Vinay, who told us a private contractor, not the city, handles the lights, and there is a cell communication bug.
“We’ve been troubleshooting that. We actually had a meeting this morning for over an hour. We’re gonna take the next couple of weeks while the kids are out of school and try and get that repaired,” he said.
In or out of school, the speed limits are in effect Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon.
We did see one hopeful sign: A car going through the school zone at 18 miles per hour. That was the only one we saw.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.