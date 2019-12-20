Euclid police urge witnesses of road rage shooting to come forward with suspect information

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for anybody who may have witnessed a road rage shooting on I-90 Thursday afternoon to come forward if they have information.
Investigators released more information about the incident, calling it a random assault.
According to Euclid police, a 36-year-old Bay Village man in a 2012 Kia was traveling west on I-90 when another motorist cut him off.
The two drivers pulled over near the East 200th Street interchange and started arguing with each other. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the cheek, according to police.
Police believe the suspected shooter was driving a 2007 to 2009 black Chevy Cruze, or a similar-looking vehicle, with heavy tint on the windows. The driver appeared to be in his mid-20s.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident should call Euclid police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.