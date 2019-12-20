Even with bonuses, large number of Cleveland professionals looking to jump ship in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new survey of Cleveland professionals and employers shows a lot of workers plan on finding a new job in 2020 according to Robert Half, a global human resource consulting firm.
42% of Cleveland workers polled, said they plan to look for a new job in the next 12 months, the top reason being to earn more money.
That number is surprisingly high after 82% of Cleveland employers said they plan to offer year-end bonuses, and 50% plan to increase them.
“This says more about the type of hiring market we are in than anything else,” said Alan Reisinger, regional vice president of Robert Half in Cleveland. “Today’s hiring market is extremely competitive. If a star employee isn’t happy at work, they can likely find a job that better suits their needs elsewhere. Right now, there are more available jobs out there than people to fill them and the Cleveland unemployment rate is at 3.2%.”
The high number of employees looking for greener pastures shouldn’t be too surprising when 56% polled described themselves as underpaid and 52% saying they negotiated for higher pay.
Another complaint for professionals in Northeast Ohio is about the drive to get to work with 30% who feel their commute is too long, with travel times averaging 37 minutes.
On a scale of 1 to 10 Cleveland professionals who responded said their burnout level is around a 5.48 with the top cause being career stagnation with no room to grow.
Here are some things workers can do to prevent burnout:
- Protect your time. Staying organized is critical to finishing tasks. Rather than trying to juggle two tasks at once, schedule periods throughout the day to focus on key assignments.
- Speak up. If your to-do list is never-ending, it’s possible you have too much on your plate. Talk to your manager about your workload and ask for help.
- Take a break. Step away from your desk, go for a walk or grab a snack. If you can’t get outside, look away from the computer and focus on a non-work related activity for a few minutes.
Robert Half also recommends conducting employee surveys as a way to gauge how your workforce is feeling before they find a reason to quit.
- Regularly evaluate performance and discuss career development
- Regularly check in with employees to ensure they are happy in their roles
- Regularly benchmark compensation and benefits to ensure you stay competitive
