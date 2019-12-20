GM investing $18 million in its Parma Metal Center

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - General Motor Co. announced Friday they invested $18 million in its Parma Metal Center.
According to a news release, the money will be used to upgrade the plant’s press systems and prepare it for future product program opportunities.
"These press system improvements will strengthen Parma's portfolio of precision sheet metal stampings and assemblies for multiple GM product programs," said Plant Director Mark Pervine. "This comes as a direct result of joint teamwork with UAW Local 1005 leadership and will help support our business as well as our community."
Al Tiller, UAW Local 1005 chairman added, “This investment is a reflection of the hard work by our members and is good for the future of Parma.”
“GM’s $18 million investment into the Parma Metal Center shows the company’s commitment to the plant and is a testament to the hard work of UAW Local 1005 members,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said. “This is great news for the city and the autoworkers.”
Parma Metal Center employs more than 1,100 people.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.