Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. Boone Jenner scored with 1:43 remaining to force overtime for the Blue Jackets, who won after trailing in the first period for the second time this season. Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist. Dubois got the game-winner 1:11 into overtime. Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who lost in overtime for the second time in four games. Los Angeles was beaten after leading for two periods for the first time this season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ravens and Browns have gone in opposite directions since their last meeting in September. Led by quarterback and MVP contender Lamar Jackson Baltimore has ripped off 10 straight wins since losing to Cleveland 12 weeks ago. The Ravens have already clinched the AFC North title and they can lock down the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win over the Browns. Cleveland is probably going to miss the postseason once again. The Browns were saddled with major expectations entering the season and they haven't lived up to them. They've put coach Freddie Kitchens' future in doubt.
MIAMI (AP) — The woebegone Cincinnati Bengals face a challenge Sunday they might be able to tackle: the Miami Dolphins’ running backs. Cincinnati's run defense is allowing 158 yards per game to rank last in the NFL. But then the Dolphins rank last in run offense, and their leading rusher is a 37-year-old quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, with 219 yards. The Dolphins could become the first team whose top rusher totals fewer than 300 yards since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978. No wonder Miami is 3-11. And no wonder the Bengals are 1-13.
Huntington, W. Va. (AP) — Iran Bennett had a career-high 21 points and Taevion Kinsey added 19 as Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 90-72. Darius George and Mark Sarenac scored 11 points each for the Thundering Herd. Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels, whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jomaru Brown added 14 points and Lachlan Anderson scored 13.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are chock full of talented players. Two of the best could play key roles at the Fiesta Bowl next week. Defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons are both award-winning juniors. They can line up almost anywhere and cause havoc to opposing offenses. Young won the Bednarik and Hendricks awards and he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Simmons won the Butkus Award. The winner of the Dec. 28 game will advance to the national championship.
UNDATED (AP) — Five Super Bowl-winning coaches and such NFL champion players as Roger Craig, Drew Pearson and Donnie Shell are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's special centennial class. A 25-member panel of pro football experts is charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the shrine in Canton, Ohio, next year as part of the league's celebration of its 100th season. Twenty seniors, eight coaches and 10 contributors have been identified as finalists. Several Hall of Famers including John Madden, Ron Wolf and Bill Polian are on the committee that in January will vote for the inductees.