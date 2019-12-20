Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it's time that distracted driving be reason enough to pull someone over. The governor said Friday it's also time for a cultural recognition that texting or calling while driving is as dangerous as drunken driving. Distracted driving includes texting, making calls or surfing the internet while driving. It is currently considered a secondary offense for drivers over 18, meaning police must have another reason to pull someone over. The Republican DeWine says he hopes to bring a proposal to the Legislature soon to make it a primary offense.