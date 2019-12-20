Medina County man arrested for OVI twice in less than 3 hours

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wadsworth man was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired, not once, but twice in a matter of only three hours.
Reports from the Wadsworth Police Department show that Chad Andrews was first arrested at the scene of a three-car crash on Dec. 18 at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of College Street and Leatherman Road.
He was taken to the hospital and released a short time later.
The second arrest happened just before 5 p.m.
Wadsworth police responded to Westview Avenue after receiving reports of an intoxicated driver.
Officers found Andrews in his driveway exiting his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with his second OVI in less than three hours.
Andrews was booked at the Medina County Jail. His arraignment at Wadsworth Municipal Court is scheduled for Dec. 30.
