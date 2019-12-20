Myles Garrett among several community leaders giving back in charity basketball event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, Dec. 21, folks at the P League plan on making hundreds of children’s’ Christmas morning a bit brighter.
For the second year in a row, the group is collaborating with local businesses to put on a charity basketball game.
Last year, they brought in roughly 500 new and used toys for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland.
This year, the goal is to double that number and deliver the toys to children in local hospitals.
Location: Cleveland Fitness Club (6600 West 130th Street Middleburg Heights, Ohio)
Attendees can gain access to the exciting event by donating a new or slightly used toy.
It’s made possible through generous toy donations from Clevelanders.
Among the generous crowd was Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett:
Earlier this month the pro-bowler dropped off dozens of toys and games for area children to enjoy.
Garrett has played in the league a few times; breaking a few backboards in his path.
