Ohio adds 6,700 jobs in November, but unemployment rate remains higher than national average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released November’s employment numbers and it showed Ohio added 6,700 jobs.
Ohio unemployment rate remains unchanged from October at 4.2%, but is still higher than the national average at 3.5% which was down from 3.6% in October.
Those added jobs pushed the current number of people working in Ohio from 5,591,300 in October to 5,598,000 in November 2019.
Even with the new jobs, Ohio added 1,000 people to the list of unemployed rolls in November.
In the past 12 months though, the number of unemployed people in the state has dropped by 20,000.
Here is the breakdown by industry of added and slashed jobs in November:
- Mining and logging -200
- Construction -200
- Manufacturing +100
- Leisure and hospitality +2,200
- Educational and health services +1,300
- Trade, transportation, and utilities +600
- Financial activities +300
- Professional and business services (-400)
- Government employment (local) +400
- Government (state) +100
- Government (federal) -100
