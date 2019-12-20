Ohio man arrested for death of his infant daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is in custody on charges connected to the death of his infant daughter.
Homicide detectives began investigating Javion Bawlen on Dec. 17 after being notified of a baby death at Doctors West Hospital, according to Columbus police.
The police report states that the infant was not breathing and taken to the hospital where was was pronounced dead, the police report states.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the baby girl and ruled the cause of death as a homicide.
Bawlen, the girl’s 19-year-old father, admitted to detectives that he was involved in his daughter’s death, which took place at a Wedgewood Drive apartment.
Court records show that Bawlen was due to be arranged for involuntary manslaughter on Friday morning.
