President Trump to sign a bill that will crack down on robocalls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congress is passing a bill to crack down on robocalls.
The bill forces phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real.
Some robocalls try to fake numbers to make them appear as they are important calls.
The legislation also raises the potential fines for robocallers to $10,000 per call.
According to the Associated Press, the Senate passed the bill unanimously. This comes after the House approval of the bill earlier this month.
President Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next couple of weeks.
