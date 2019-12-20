Safe stolen from Cuyahoga County Justice Center cafeteria found days later inside same building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The stolen safe from the Justice Center has been found, but it was empty.
It’s still a mystery who was bold enough to steal it
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is estimating 20 officers were in the building when the theft happened in the cafeteria. Not to mention, the number of security cameras throughout the building.
Lieutenant Miguel Caraballo tells 19 News the safe, weighing hundreds of pounds, had roughly $3,000 dollars inside. “Somebody was comfortable enough to do this,” he said.
Lieutenant Caraballo says the safe was last seen Friday evening and reported stolen early Monday morning by one of the kitchen employees. He says the safe was inside the manager’s locked office, which is inside the cafeteria.
Days later, it was found in another part of the cafeteria, concealed in a storage area, not far away from where it was stolen.
19 News asked, “Do you think it was someone that works here? Lieutenant Caraballo said, ‘Multiple suspects right now. We have to look at everybody, anybody that has access to that room after hours. We have to really go through it with a fine tooth comb because we have so many people that have access. reviewing footage, interviewing people, and pretty much doing the basic stuff right now trying to eliminate people,” said Caraballo.
This is a developing story.
