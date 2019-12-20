Crash slows down traffic on a portion of I-77 southbound near E.30th St. in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-77 southbound has temporarily backed up traffic.
The accident is on I-77 southbound before E. 30th street.
Traffic on I-77 Southbound is backed up due to a crash on the roadway.
Police and fire officials are on the scene right now.
Drivers should try and avoid this area at all costs.
The best suggestion is to stick on I-90 and get to the Jennings freeway.
This is a developing traffic alert and we will update commuters as information is coming in.
