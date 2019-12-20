Streetsboro police arrest suspect accused of robbing a Verizon store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department arrested a man who is accused of robbing a Verizon store with a handgun.
Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Ortiz, of Nebraska, in connection to the robbery.
Ortiz is being charged with two counts of robbery.
Police state that Ortiz walked into a Verizon store located on the 97000 block of State Route 14 and robbed the store with a handgun.
Police say that Ortiz then dashed out of the store and forcibly stole a 2015 Buick Encore at Volkswagen of Streetsboro, located in the 800 block of Classic Dr.
According to police, Ortiz was arrested, and the stolen merchandise from Verizon was recovered.
At first, police were asking the public for help with identifying Ortiz, but now they are saying that observant Facebook followers and strong police work led to Ortiz’s arrest.
