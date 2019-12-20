Streetsboro Police on the hunt for armed robbery suspect

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A man with a gun strolled into a Verizon store in Streetsboro on Thursday night and held up the business.
He then dashed out of the store and forcibly stole a 2015 Buick Encore at Volkswagen of Streetsboro, located in the 800 block of Classic Drive.
He sped off, and officers are asking for the public’s help to find the man.
He’s about 5-feet-9-inches tall, has a short, grey beard and was wielding a silver handgun.
Officers will have an increased presence along State Route 14, where the robbery occurred.
Anyone with information is urged to call Streetsboro Police at 330-626-4976.
