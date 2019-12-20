Sunny Side Up: Comedian Tony Baker joins the show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Comedian Tony Baker joined Sunny Side Up to promote his show “Baker at the Improv."
Tony Baker’s comedic skills landed him in the finals on NBC’s The Last Comic Standing and NBC’s The Carmichael Show.
He’s also been on HBO’s All DEF Comedy, and Trutv’s Standup and storytelling showcase.
Baker was in the Academy Award-nominated movie Whiplash, and in 2018 he debuted his Comedy special “Scaredy Cat” on iTunes/Google Play.
Affectionately called “Your favorite comedian’s" 'Favorite comedian.’
