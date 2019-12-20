Bond remains at $1 million for suspect accused of fatally stabbing 64-year-old Barberton man

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused killer of a Barberton man faced a judge on Friday afternoon.
The court hearing for 19-year-old Brandon Joe James Churchill was Barberton Municipal Court.
The judge ruled that Churchill’s bond remains at $1 million.
Investigators found Mark Miller, of Akron, stabbed to death in his home on 17th Street in Barberton on Wednesday morning after police received a call from the victim’s son-in-law for an unwanted person in the residence.
At approximately the same time, officers responded to a crash at the Rally’s restaurant location on West Hopocan Avenue involving Churchill.
Police learned that Churchill previously lived at the home where the murder occurred.
Churchill was taken into custody and charged with murder.
A motive and link for the murder have not yet been established.
Churchill’s case was bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury. His next court appearance is in a county courtroom on Jan. 15, 2020.
