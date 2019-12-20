Unconscious woman rescued from University Heights apartment fire after being assaulted

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The University Heights Police Department confirmed one woman was rescued from an apartment in the 2100 block of Kerwin Road that broke out in flames on Friday afternoon.
Police said the woman was unconscious when first responders reached her.
However, it is unknown if the woman was knocked unconscious from injuries sustained from the fire or before the flames broke out...
The University Heights Police Department said the woman appeared to be assaulted prior to the fire.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire, and the fire’s relation to the assault, has not yet been released.
Police were not able to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
