University of Akron professor performs own rendition of ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just in time for the holidays, a University of Akron professor serenaded students and staff with his own version of “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
The video features Dr. Dane Quinn, the acting dean of the Williams Honors College and a professor of mechanical engineering.
Quinn, also known as “The Singing Engineer," put his own twist on the holiday classic with lyrics like “Exams are all taken, and we’re finished grading. We’re done with the fall.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.