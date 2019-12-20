Willoughby Hills Police searching for driver who hit female walking her dog and drove away

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the driver that hit a female walking her dog and drove away.
According to the report, officers were called to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a hit/skip car crash at approximately 6:17 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers on scene learned the victim was walking her dog when she was hit by a car heading north on Orchard Drive, according to the report.
Willoughby Hills Fire personnel drove the victim to Richmond Heights Hospital where she was later flown to MetroHealth Hospital, according to police.
Police said she is now in stable condition.
Willoughby Hills Councilwoman Laura Pizmoht said after first responders got the victim to the hospital, all hands were on deck to find her dog who ran away from the scene.
On Friday, Willoughby Hills police confirmed the dog was later found unharmed.
Police said investigators believe the victim was hit by a 2005-2009 silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox that may have visible driver side damage and significant front end damage, including a missing front bumper.
The front bumper was found on Eddy Road, indicating that the suspect drove towards Bishop Road as they fled the scene, according to police.
Willoughby Hills police shared the following photos of what the car may look like (these are not photos of the actual involved car):
Anyone who has information for this ongoing investigation is urged to call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.