58-year-old Westlake man arrested for road rage at Crocker Park
Terrence Tanker (Source: Westlake police)
By Julia Tullos | December 20, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 1:13 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man was charged with assault after allegedly punching and spitting on another driver during a road rage incident at Crocker Park.

Westlake police said Terrance Tanker, of Westlake, got into a verbal fight with the victim over driving on a ramp in one of the garages around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Police said Tanker first spit on the victim and then punched the victim in the face.

Tanker will be arraigned on Jan. 2 in Rocky River Muni Court.

