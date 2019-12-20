58-year-old Westlake man arrested for road rage at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man was charged with assault after allegedly punching and spitting on another driver during a road rage incident at Crocker Park.
Westlake police said Terrance Tanker, of Westlake, got into a verbal fight with the victim over driving on a ramp in one of the garages around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Police said Tanker first spit on the victim and then punched the victim in the face.
Tanker will be arraigned on Jan. 2 in Rocky River Muni Court.
