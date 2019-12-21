Akron Police searching for suspect who robbed a Metro PCS at gunpoint on Copley Road

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is on the loose after he robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint at 969 Copley Road on Dec. 19th, Akron Police said.
Police said the suspect fled on foot southbound on Mercer Ave. towards Cadillac Blvd.
The suspect is between the ages of 20-25 years old, a man, and around 150-160 pounds, police said. He has a light complexion, and he had a grey hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on, and he also had a white scarf on around his face, black sweatpants, and also black gloves.
Police said if you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective P. Irvine at (330) 375-2463; the Akron Police Department Tip Line at (330) 375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at (330) 434-COPS (2677).
If you see the suspect, he may be armed, and also dangerous, police said. Do not approach and call 911.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES), police said. Callers can remain anonymous.
