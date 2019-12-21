East Cleveland police pursuit ends with cruiser crashing into civilian car, injuring 4

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the East Cleveland Police Department was involved in another pursuit that ended in a crash on Friday.
This one happened just 20 minutes before the East Cleveland police chase that claimed an innocent 13-year-old girl’s life when the suspect’s car crashed into her as she walking on the sidewalk, according to Cleveland police.
Cleveland police said the other chase started on E. 105th Street and Morrison Avenue at 3 p.m. when police pursued two cars in relation to an aggravated robbery.
According to Cleveland police, there were several cars that were damaged in District 3 and District 5 before an East Cleveland Police Department cruiser crashed into a civilian car.
Four people were injured in the crash and taken to University Heights and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by EMS, according to the report.
The conditions of those injured is unknown at this time.
Police did not confirm how old the person taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital is.
Cleveland police also confirmed four people were taken into custody.
The Cleveland Division of Police is handling the crash portion of the incident only.
The East Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the rest, according to the report.
