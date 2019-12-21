Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens got a signature win earlier this season and may need another one to save his job. Kitchens' future is in doubt as Cleveland prepares to host the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens come into Sunday's game with the NFL's best record and star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Browns pounded the Ravens 40-25 when the teams met in September and beating Baltimore again could go a long way in helping Kitchens. The Browns have been plagued by inconsistency under him. Kitchens says he's not worried about his future and is only getting his team ready to play.