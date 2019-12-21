Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens got a signature win earlier this season and may need another one to save his job. Kitchens' future is in doubt as Cleveland prepares to host the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens come into Sunday's game with the NFL's best record and star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Browns pounded the Ravens 40-25 when the teams met in September and beating Baltimore again could go a long way in helping Kitchens. The Browns have been plagued by inconsistency under him. Kitchens says he's not worried about his future and is only getting his team ready to play.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 in the Frisco Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012. Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record. Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6).
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-107. Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Love's clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away. Clarkson hit 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 24 points.
UNDATED (AP) — College football’s early signing period closed with several top-100 prospects still officially uncommitted. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re undecided. Composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247SportsNine has nine of the nation’s top 100 prospects officially uncommitted with the majority of them plan to announce their college decisions over the next two weeks. Clemson closes the early signing period ranked atop the team recruiting rankings after landing seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects. Alabama is close second. Clemson and Alabama are followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 15 points as Akron narrowly beat Tulane 62-61. Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron, which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Xeyrius Williams added 13 points. Camron Reece had eight points for Akron. Teshaun Hightower had 18 points for the Green Wave. K.J. Lawson added 14 points, and Kevin Zhang had 11 points. Akron matches up against UMass at home on Dec. 30. Tulane plays Memphis on the road on Dec. 30.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Steven Whitley scored 16 points, Kashaun Hicks added 13 and Norfolk State beat Bowling Green 72-67 in overtime on Friday night at the Battle of the Boardwalk to end an eight-game skid.