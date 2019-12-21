Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BC-OH-TIMKENSTEEL-JOB CUTS
Steel manufacturer's cost-cutting efforts continue
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Cost-cutting efforts at an Ohio steel manufacturer have eliminated 14% of the workforce over the last year. The Canton Repository reports that TimkenSteel recently eliminated 55 salary positions and ended a scholarship program for children of employees. CEO Terry Dunlap told employees in an email in November that the changes will do more then save money. He says they will drive “greater alignment, accountability and results." United Steelworkers Local 1123 estimates 250 members employed by TimkenSteel are on layoff. There currently are about 2,500 employees at the Canton-based company in northeastern Ohio.
Ohio police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police pursuit that began in Cleveland ended with a 15-year-old carjacking suspect striking and killing a teenage pedestrian in a neighboring city. Cleveland police say the 15-year-old boy took the car at gunpoint Friday afternoon from a man in a Target store parking lot. He was initially followed by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the robbery. A Cleveland police supervisor then took up the chase that ended with a 13-year-old girl's death in East Cleveland. A number of cars and a police cruiser were damaged. Police confiscated a gun from the 15-year-old during his arrest.
Ohio governor delays February execution amidst drug shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed a death row inmate's February execution as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The Republican governor's warrant of reprieve was issued Friday for condemned prisoner Melvin Bonnell. The reprieve moved the inmate's execution from Feb. 12 to March 18, 2021. Bonnell was sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Bunner's Cleveland apartment in 1987. DeWine says the state is at a standstill because it's unable to obtain drugs. GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment.
Nurses defend Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ten former colleagues of an Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder in 25 patients' deaths are coming to his defense. Nine nurses and a pharmacist once employed by Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System filed suit Thursday alleging the hospital wrongfully terminated and defamed Dr. William Husel. Husel was fired last December after the hospital found he ordered potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients. The ex-colleagues allege hospital executives were ignorant of appropriate standards of care and they weren't betrayed or coerced by Husel. Mount Carmel said the claim has no merit.
Judge upholds firing of police officer who killed Tamir Rice
CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has upheld an arbitrator's decision that the white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black child, should be fired for omissions on his job application. Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo issued the ruling Wednesday concerning Timothy Loehmann, who killed Tamir as he played with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014. Loehmann was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting but was fired in May 2017 for failing to disclose that he'd been previously forced out by another department. The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association called Wednesday's ruling a “political decision."
Ohio governor wants distracted driving made primary offense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it's time that distracted driving be reason enough to pull someone over. The governor said Friday it's also time for a cultural recognition that texting or calling while driving is as dangerous as drunken driving. Distracted driving includes texting, making calls or surfing the internet while driving. It is currently considered a secondary offense for drivers over 18, meaning police must have another reason to pull someone over. The Republican DeWine says he hopes to bring a proposal to the Legislature soon to make it a primary offense.
Standoff with gunman in eastern Indiana ends hours later
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — A police officer was injured during a standoff with a man who fired a gun from inside a home in eastern Indiana's Randolph County. State police say the officer was hit by debris from a round fired at him, but the injury was considered minor. The standoff began around 3 p.m. in Lynn, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio border. Police said it ended around 9 p.m. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital.
State says Ohio jobless rate unchanged again in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in November for the third month in a row. State officials said Friday that seasonally adjusted nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 6,700 jobs over the month, among about 5.6 million employed. The number unemployed in Ohio was up 1,000 from October to November. The number unemployed has decreased by 20,000 since November 2018, when the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%. The national rate of unemployment was 3.5% in November, down from last month, and down from 3.7% in November 2018.
Human trafficking lawsuits allege hotels ignored problem
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Multiple human trafficking victims are alleging major hotel chains have ignored the problem on their premises for years. Lawyers for the victims say hotel chains turned a blind eye to obvious signs of trafficking, from multiple men visiting a single room to repeat cash-only payments. The lawyers asked a federal panel earlier this month to assign a single federal judge to oversee at least 21 lawsuits against hotel chains currently pending in 11 states. The complaints say the hotels have failed to identify, investigate and report suspected human trafficking and have thereby profited from the crime.
Speaker: Ohio House GOP discussing repeal of death penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans in Ohio are discussing doing away with the death penalty, as executions remain on hold amid the state's struggles to obtain lethal injection drugs. GOP House Speaker Larry Householder told reporters Thursday that his majority caucus's conversations on the issue have included whether to do away with capital punishment. Current law in Ohio only allows for lethal injection as an execution method. Householder said shooting, hanging and electrocution don't seem like viable alternatives and a death penalty that can't be carried out is expensive. A spokesman for the Ohio Senate majority caucus says the Senate hasn't discussed abolishing the death penalty.