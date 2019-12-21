New Philadelphia Police searching for suspects that knocked driver side mirrors off of 40 cars

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The New Philadelphia Police Department said officers need help identifying the grinches that destroyed the driver side mirrors of 40 cars this holiday weekend.
Police said the suspects knocked off the mirrors of cars all over the city with no general location from late Friday night through early Saturday morning.
Since one area does not seem to be a target, police are asking residents who have security cameras or saw the crime spree happen to come forward to help identify the suspects.
The New Philadelphia Police Department can be reached at 440-343-4488.
