Northeast Ohio weather: last day of autumn mainly sunny

Today, skies become mainly Sunny as highs head for the mid 40s. Tonight will be fair and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday features an encore of mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. The weather on both Monday and Tuesday includes more sun than clouds and highs approaching 50. Christmas Day “presents” us with a sun/clouds mix and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Eggnog anyone?