Northeast Ohio weather: last day of autumn mainly sunny

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With apologies to Clement Moore... 'Twas the last day of autumn and all through the town not a mercury drop was plummeting down. (Yes, I used this line yesterday.)
As a result, today through Christmas Day and continuing into next Friday will feature intervals of clouds and sun (but no precipitation of any kind) and highs each day in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
A white Christmas? Only in our dreams!
Today, skies become mainly Sunny as highs head for the mid 40s. Tonight will be fair and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday features an encore of mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. The weather on both Monday and Tuesday includes more sun than clouds and highs approaching 50. Christmas Day “presents” us with a sun/clouds mix and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Eggnog anyone?
