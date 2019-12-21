Parma Heights house in shambles after explosion, firefighters searching for elderly homeowner

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Heights first responders are searching for the elderly homeowner after his house in the 6300 block of Mallo Place exploded on Saturday afternoon.
Parma Heights Fire Chief Mike Lasky confirmed on scene that the house exploded and was engulfed in flames around 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.
Detectives said it is unknown if the elderly man who lives there was home at the time, but a car was found in the garage.
Chief Lasky said no one outside of the house was injured.
The house that exploded is clearly in shambles, but authorities are still estimating the damage done to the nearby homes.
The Parma Heights Fire Department confirmed the nearby homes have been evacuated and the gas lines in the neighborhood shut off.
