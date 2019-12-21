Suspect on the loose in Akron after getting into an argument, and stabbing victim several times

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect fled the scene after he got into a verbal altercation with a victim, and stabbed the victim several times, and Akron Police said, and they need your help in locating him.
Akron Police said they have identified 35-year-old Aaron C. Kral as the suspect. Detectives have signed a warrant for his arrest.
The incident happened on Dec. 16th.
Kral is 5′8″, 145 pounds, with a thin build and red or auburn short hair, and blue eyes police said.
If you see the suspect, consider him armed and dangerous, police said. Do not approach him and call 911.
Police said anyone with information on Kral is asked to call Akron Police Detective Aron Hanlon at (330) 375-2490, or (330) 375-2Tip. You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at (330) 434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes), police said. Callers can remain anonymous.
