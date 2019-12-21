University Heights police searching for attempted aggravated murder suspect who set woman’s apartment on fire after stabbing her

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The University Heights Police Department released an update to their investigation regarding a 23-year-old woman who was knocked unconscious before her apartment went up in flames on Friday afternoon.
The report said the University Heights police and fire department were sent to an apartment fire in the 2100 block of Kerwin Ave. at 1:11 p.m.
The apartment’s sprinkler system was already activated before crews arrived, but firefighters immediately saw an active fire, according to the report.
When firefighters got inside the apartment, they found the woman unresponsive with numerous lacerations and stab wounds, according to police.
Police said the fire department provided first aid before she was brought to the hospital for further care.
While a joint police and fire investigation is ongoing, here is what the new information provided by University Heights Chief of Police Dustin Rogers...
Authorities have identified the suspect as a 37-year-old woman the suspect knows.
Chief Rogers said she is suspected to have assaulted the victim in the apartment throughout the day before attempting to set fire to the apartment and leaving the scene.
As of Saturday afternoon, the victim has been stabilized by medical staff, according to Chief Rogers.
Chief Rogers said the suspect will face multiple pending charges, including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, and tampering with evidence.
According to Chief Rogers, “Police Department personnel have worked diligently and tirelessly through last night to bring the suspect to justice, and will continue to do so going forward until an apprehension is made.”
