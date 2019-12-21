19-year-old pleads not guilty to stabbing man to death in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - At this time, Barberton police have not been able to learn why Brandon Churchill reportedly stabbed an Akron man to death in a house on 17th Street.
The owner of the home was not there when the incident occurred, but when he entered with the police, they discovered the body of his father-in-law lying on the floor.
Judge David Fish addressed Churchill via video arraignment on Friday:
“On your charge of murder of the first degree it appears as if this matter is going to be considered by the grand jury,” he said.
Barberton police arrested Churchill, 19, on Dec. 18, after they say he fled the stabbing death of 64-year-old Mark Miller.
When they responded to a call of a disturbance they found Mr. Miller dead inside the house, and his car missing. At about the same time other officers responded to a call of a crash at a Rally’s at West Hocopan Avenue and Wooster Road North.
Churchill had apparently taken Mr. Miller’s car. He bailed out of the vehicle, and with the help of several callers and citizens, police found him hiding behind a dumpster in the rear of the White Chicken Restaurant a couple of blocks away. He was arrested, and jailed.
His attorney entered a not guilty plea. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 15 at 8 a.m.
