An officer suspended a decade ago for mistaking a body on the side of the road for a deer, is facing his own personal battle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For over 15 years, during his career, officer David Muñiz has made national headlines multiple times while working for his community.
He once made news after a picture of him went viral for rescuing a pregnant dog, and sleeping in the garage with her as she waited to give birth.
Today David’s son, Ryan, tells us how another instance a regular workday for his dad changed their life.
“My dad was on a call where someone was threatening people with a gun and when they got there he was trying to commit suicide by cop and while trying to talk him down he shot my dad in the chest in his bulletproof vest…” said Ryan Muñiz. “They had to do x-rays to make sure there was no damage and after doing the x-rays they found cancer in the lymph nodes."
An incident that captured national attention: Some people calling Muñiz a hero for refusing to shoot that man, even when he had fired a gun against him. An incident that could have cost him his life, ended up being also an event that gave him another chance at life.
For months, with chemo treatments, David won the first battle. Now the cancer is back and together they are ready to beat it once again
“My dad won’t be able to work for six months and this is his second time going through cancer and chemo,” said Ryan. Because of the financial stress this situation can cause, Ryan is now asking the community to join their battle with a GoFundMe fundraiser. To those who made their contribution, Ryan and his family are thankful.
