Cleveland Browns’ hope to stand their ground in last home game against Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a whirlwind for the Cleveland Browns this season, but their biggest game of the year may be in front of them.
The Browns are set to play the Baltimore Ravens at in front of home fans for the last time this season.
The Browns are currently 4-4 at home and are facing tough Ravens squad who are atop the AFC.
Lamar Jackson has been lights out and season long and a front-runner for NFL MVP.
He’s boasting a QB rating of 112.8, accumulating 33 touchdowns and more than 2,800 yards from there.
The Browns have a slim chance of making the playoffs this season, but a win here would a morale boost and a glance at what peak Browns play looks like.
