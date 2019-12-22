Could Football weather in late December be any better? Well, not in Cleveland anyway.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today features an encore of mainly sunny skies with highs in near 50.
Under a partly cloudy sky tonight, the mercury will slip into the lower 30s.
The weather on Monday returns more sun than clouds and highs soaring into the low 50s.
Tuesday features increasing clouds with highs approaching 50.
Christmas Eve will be quiet as lows retreat into the mid 30s.
Christmas Day “presents” us with a sun/clouds mix and highs again near 50 so you’ll need to find another reason to snuggle up under the mistletoe.
Chestnuts on an open fire anyone?
