Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice in the first period to power the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Joonas Korpsisalo had 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who managed to win their fourth straight game despite being ravaged by injuries. At least nine Columbus players are out due to injury or illness. Will Butcher scored for the Devils for the first time in 13 games, and Gilles Senn made 34 saves in losing his first NHL start. Bjorkstrand got his first goal just 26 seconds into the game.