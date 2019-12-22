Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game. Kentucky kept Ohio State within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback.
CHICAGO (AP) — D'Shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado stunned No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime. The Buffaloes trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton. The Flyers led 74-71 in overtime after a 6-0 run, but Schwartz drove past Toppin to put the Buffaloes back on top with 27 seconds left. After Jalen Crutcher's layup gave Dayton a 76-75 lead with 10 seconds remaining, Schwartz buried a 3 as time expired and got mobbed by his teammates.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Derek Culver added 15 as No. 25 West Virginia overcame scrappy Youngstown State for a 72-64 victory. West Virginia (10-1) scored the game’s last nine points to seal its third straight win. The inside duo of Tshiebwe and Culver eventually proved to be too much for upset-mind Youngstown State (7-6), which led by seven points early in the second half. The Penguins Darius Quisnenbery led all scorers with 22 points.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice in the first period to power the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Joonas Korpsisalo had 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who managed to win their fourth straight game despite being ravaged by injuries. At least nine Columbus players are out due to injury or illness. Will Butcher scored for the Devils for the first time in 13 games, and Gilles Senn made 34 saves in losing his first NHL start. Bjorkstrand got his first goal just 26 seconds into the game.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Caleb Homesley scored 16 points and Scottie James scored 15 and Liberty beat Akron 80-67 in a DC Holiday Hoops Fest contest. Elijah Cuffee and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz each scored 12 for the Flames who shot 66.7% from the field. Liberty closed the first half with an 11-0 run in 4 1/2 minutes and led 32-28. Cuffee's 3-pointer with 14:58 left made it a 44-34 lead and the Flames led by double digits for most of the remainder. With the win, Liberty improved to 14-0 for the first time in school history.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Kent State won its seventh straight home game, rolling past Hampton 103-64 on Saturday night.Pippen hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.