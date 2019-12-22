Jackson, Grambling St. visit Dayton

STEPPING UP: The rugged Toppin is averaging 19.8 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher has paired with Toppin and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Jackson, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.