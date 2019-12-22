Medina Deputies use drone technology to find suspect who accelerated towards an officer

MEDINA, Ohio - A Medina County Deputy was struck by a suspect who allegedly accelerated towards the officer attempting to flee, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to the Pilot gas station on St Rt 83 near I-71 after a report to two subjects acting suspicious.
Before the deputies arrived the subjects left the gas station and headed to an area behind a restaurant where it was reported that they began doing donuts in a field.
As deputies arrived the vehicle initially stopped, but as units began to approach on foot, the suspects accelerated towards them and fled the scene.
A brief chase ensued before the suspect vehicle crashed on interstate 71.
Both occupants fled the scene.
Deputies captured one suspect after a foot pursuit, but the other suspect continued running South towards Wayne county.
Officers from Lodi, Seville, Creston and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with setting up a perimeter and the Sheriffs Office UAV (drone) pilots were called to the scene.
Heat signatures from a drone helped to direct officers to the location along a creek bank on the border of Wayne and Medina Counties.
The suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
The attached video is footage obtained from the UAV showing Officers taking the suspect into custody.
Both suspects were transported to Lodi Community Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Medina county jail.
