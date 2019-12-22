A new report suggests Urban Meyer could become the next head coach of the Browns if they fire Freddie Kitchens

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Source: Michael Conroy)
By Simon Hannig | December 22, 2019 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 1:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer could become the next head coach of the Browns, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

La Canfora said sources told him Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and Meyer has a “very strong bond," and they have been long confidants.

In fact, Haslam and Meyer’s bond is as strong as Haslam and the Manning family, a source told La Canfora.

“Jimmy Haslam is as close to Urban Meyer as he is with the Mannings,” said one source with direct knowledge of the situation, noting Haslam’s ties to Peyton Manning and his family as a huge University of Tennessee booster. And several of Haslam’s job searches in the past have included conversations with, and interviews of, college coaches, with that a model that he has considered.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports

La Canfora, citing multiple sources said if the Browns do make a coaching change, they could reach out to Meyer.

The Haslams may end up opting for the status quo -- games with division winner Baltimore and division doormat Cincinnati remain -- but several sources around the league believe that if they do make a move, they would at least consult with Meyer.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports

