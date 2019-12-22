A new report suggests Urban Meyer could become the next head coach of the Browns if they fire Freddie Kitchens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer could become the next head coach of the Browns, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
La Canfora said sources told him Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and Meyer has a “very strong bond," and they have been long confidants.
In fact, Haslam and Meyer’s bond is as strong as Haslam and the Manning family, a source told La Canfora.
La Canfora, citing multiple sources said if the Browns do make a coaching change, they could reach out to Meyer.
