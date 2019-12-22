No. 5 Ohio State defeats No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in big season showdown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated one of their biggest tests of the season thus far, as they defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 71-65 Saturday evening.
Freshman guard D.J. Carton led the way for the Buckeyes, as he finished with 15 points, to go along with five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and one steal.
Junior forward Kaleb Wesson finished with 10 points, along with eight rebounds, two assists, and one block.
Junior forward Kyle Young finished with 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and steal.
The Buckeyes move to 11-1 on the season. This is another huge statement win by the Buckeyes this season, as they defeated then ranked No. 10 Villanova and then-ranked No. 7 North Carolina.
