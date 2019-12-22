Police arrest man in Coventry Township after he admits to having a handgun, a loaded magazine and 12.6 grams of methamphetamine

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for admitting to having a handgun, a loaded magazine with nine rounds, and 12.6 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 20th.
The handgun was located in one coat pocket and the loaded magazine was located in another one.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Seitz, Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from 1737 Eastern Road in Coventry Township as Seitz walking around a vacant rental home and loading items into his truck.
Seitz admitted to having the items during the pat-down, where he submitted to one.
During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found out Seitz had removed a window located in the back of the house.
The homeowner of the house refused to file charges on Seitz Sheriff Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office Seitz was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Seitz was booked at the Summit County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.