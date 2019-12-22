5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

By Scott Piker | December 22, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 10:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are at home, but the best pregame show is right here at home!

Cleveland will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

Here are 5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19 before then that we’ll cover in the show:

  1. Urban Meyer rumors
  2. Odell Beckhanm talks about staying in Cleveland
  3. Can the Browns slow down Lamar Jackson
  4. Should Art Modell be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
  5. Will the Browns sweep the season series over the Ravens

