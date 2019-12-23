Candlelight vigil held for 13-year-old Tamia Chappman Sunday afternoon who was killed Friday by a car during a police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a devasting tragedy Friday that cut the life short of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman’s, a candlelight vigil and a march was held Sunday afternoon.
They also held a rally to end police chases like the one that killed Tamia Friday. The rally was called, “Stop the chase.”
They rallied for answers at the exact place a police pursuit ended.
A chase that started on West 117th with an apparent carjacking by a 15-year-old, and ended in tragedy for the 13-year-old girl.
A daughter. A friend. A sister.
Her family was among the hundreds who turned out as well as community leaders and politicians.
“It ain’t gonna happen no more," Juanita Goudy of East Cleveland Council said. "Not in front of my watch, and if it do, they have to be disciplined.”
As the vigil ended, some community activists and leaders in East Cleveland said this was only the beginning.
